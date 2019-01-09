Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Police on hunt for stolen car driver

Andrew Korner
by
9th Jan 2019 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who dumped a stolen car and fled after they attempted to pull him over this afternoon.

Redbank Plains residents were alerted to the drama just after midday today.

Police said a car that had been reported stolen was spotted in the area about 12.20pm.

They attempted to pull the driver over but he evaded them.

A stolen car was dumped in a creek at Redbank Plains shortly before the driver took the bolt from police.
A stolen car was dumped in a creek at Redbank Plains shortly before the driver took the bolt from police. Contributed

 

A short time later, the car was found dumped near a creek in the vicinity of Milford St.

Police called in the Polair chopper and the dog squad to search for the man, who was only described as Caucasian in appearance.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

evade police ipswich crime redbank plains stolen vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Main street development meeting canned

    premium_icon Main street development meeting canned

    News Meeting to decide future of $8.9 million redevelopment postponed.

    • 9th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Locals slam tourists for "trashing" iconic waterways

    premium_icon Locals slam tourists for "trashing" iconic waterways

    News Locals fed up with visitors defecating, littering at tourist hotspot

    • 9th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Four men allegedly involved in major drug network appear in court.

    Tigerair pilots strike for 'standard' pay deal

    premium_icon Tigerair pilots strike for 'standard' pay deal

    News The strike action has already led to flight cancellations.

    Local Partners