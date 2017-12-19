Menu
Police hunt man for alleged domestic violence offences

Police seek man wanted for alleged string of offences, including DV.
Jasmine Minhas
POLICE are seeking assistance from the community to locate a man wanted for a string of alleged offences, including domestic violence.

A warrant was issued at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday for the arrest of Cameron Ferguson, aged 32.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command believe he is still in the Coffs Harbour area and also has links to Kempsey.

Police said he is wanted for alleged breach of AVO, intimidation and domestic violence related matters.

He is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander background, 180cm tall, and has a thin build. He has long, black, braided hair.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Cameron Ferguson should contact Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  arrest warrant coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour coffs harbour police domestic violence kempsey police

