Crime

Police hunt juveniles for home invasion

Rae Wilson
by
20th Sep 2018 3:16 AM

POLICE are hunting a group of juveniles believed responsible for an armed robbery in Yamanto.

The group, comprising about eight boys and girls entered a home on Lilly Court about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police allege they threatened the female occupant with a knife demanding car keys and cash.

The group fled the scene a short time later with cash in a white Tarago station wagon taken from the address.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating the armed robbery and ask that anyone with information phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801746767

