Police hunt for woman wanted for breaching bail

Call 000 or contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information on Tayla Luscombe's whereabouts.
Jasmine Minhas
by

POLICE are on the hunt to locate a woman wanted for breaching her Supreme Court bail.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command said Tayla Luscombe, 27, is wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Police believe she may be in the Hunter region, Macquarie Fields or Goulburn area.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155-165cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is advised not to approach her, but instead contact police via 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

