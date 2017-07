WANTED: Joseph Perdicaro is wanted for breaching an AVO.

POLICE are appealing for information to locate a man wanted for breaching an AVO.

Joseph Perdicaro, 43, is wanted on two outstanding warrants for not complying with an apprehended violence order, and will be served with an apprehended violence order.

He is known to frequent Gleniffer and North Boambee Valley.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180-185cm tall, 75-80kg, with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.