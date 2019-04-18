Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police hunt for info after woman impaled on highway

Meg Gannon
by
18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are calling for information about an incident in which a woman was impaled by a metal rod along the Warrego Hwy.

A 60-year-old Laidley Heights woman was driving behind a rigid truck on February 25 when a 50cm metal rod reportedly fell off the truck and smashed through the woman's windscreen, striking her in the chest.

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from the serious injuries.

Police have currently identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom-fitted tray. They are calling out to the driver to come forward to assist the investigation.

 

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries. Contributed

Witnesses are being urged to come forward if they know anything about the incident.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crimestopper police police investigation policelink warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man jailed for historical sex offences on underage boy

    premium_icon Man jailed for historical sex offences on underage boy

    News A FORMER school bus driver has been sentenced to jail in a Sydney court over the historical sexual assaults of an underage boy in his care.

    • 18th Apr 2019 11:40 AM
    Suspicious house fire subject of investigation

    premium_icon Suspicious house fire subject of investigation

    News Firefighters say fire's point of origin was underneath the house.

    Three car crash on busy road

    Three car crash on busy road

    News Drive cautiously in the area and expect slight delays.

    First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    premium_icon First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    News Facility aims to 'redefine' Coffs as an education destination.