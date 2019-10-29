Police horse assaulted as protest erupts

Protesters clash with police outside the convention centre. Picture: James Ross/AAP

MORE than 20 people have been arrested as climate activists who vowed to cause "maximum disruption" with heightened tactics target a mining conference in the heart of Melbourne.

Two of those nabbed are accused of animal cruelty after allegedly assaulting a police horse.

The protesters are hoping to shut down the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Convention Centre, which is scheduled to run for three days from today and will be attended by thousands of global delegates.

The number of people outside the convention centre is increasing, with reports they have blocked an intersection at Clarendon St.

The protesters planned maximum disruption outside the conference. Picture: James Ross/AAP

Tensions seem to have escalated between the group and police and according to Nine, the situation at the Convention Centre had "got violent".

"Police have arrested in excess of 20 protesters outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre," Victoria Police said in a statement this morning.

"The protesters were blocking the disabled and wheelchair access into the building and were asked to move but refused.

"Police moved in and the protesters were arrested."

Victoria Police deploy OC spray on environmental protesters. Picture: James Ross/AAP

One police member received minor injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

More arrests have since been made and an update on numbers will be provided later today.

"Two people have been arrested in relation to cruelty to animal offences for assaulting a police horse," police said.

Getting nasty here with climate protesters and police clashing outside Jeff’s shed. Mounted officers now trying to split up the pack. pic.twitter.com/ngYwfYSDlR — Nathan Templeton (@nathantemp7) October 28, 2019

A protester told Nine the group had planned a "peaceful blockade" at that inner-city location.

"Hopefully we'll ruin the day for a lot of mining executives," he said.

Today reporter Izabella Staskowski said the protest had "certainly become violent".

"There is escalating tension between this group of protesters and police," she said.

"We have seen people pushed to the ground, seen people running into police, bashing into them."

Sunrise reporter Izabella Staskowski in front of the protest. Picture: Nine

A group of about 100 people made their presence known outside the facility on Monday before marching up Spencer St, temporarily delaying traffic.

Police say 11 different groups plan to cause "maximum disruption" outside the conference, with protests likely to continue spilling across parts of the CBD.

More than 300 police officers will be assigned each day to ensure activists don't break the law or adversely impact the community.

Tensions escalated. Picture: James Ross/AAP

A spokeswoman for one group, IMARC Alliance, this morning told Sunrise they have three aims for the day.

"We basically want mass orientation - thousands of people if possible - to come down, blockade and to help shut down this conference," Emma Black said.

"There's around 28 entrances, there's hundreds of police. It's going to be quite difficult.

"But if we can't shut it down, at least we can disrupt it as much as possible."

She said their "main enemy" or enemies were the mining executives and investors "that are coming here to plot as to how to further destroy the planet".

Activists from Extinction Rebellion protest in Melbourne on October 13. Picture: Ellen Smith/AAP

The Extinction Rebellion group ran a week of climate protests early in the month and Victoria Police acting commander Tim Tully said activists might ramp up their methods this time.

"We expect to see heightened tactics by the protest groups," he told reporters yesterday.

"Our intelligence would suggest that the protesters have been planning, and are well co-ordinated, to undertake different tactics to what we saw, or very similar tactics to what we saw, in the recent protest activity.

"We are well prepared to respond."

With AAP

A wall of police meets a wall of protesters. Picture: James Ross/AAP

A protester shields their face. Picture: James Ross/AAP

Protesters have now blocked the intersection at Clarendon Street. This morning’s protest is moving fast. Avoid the area, if you can. @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/8Fjym04Qao — Jayde Cotic (@JaydeCotic) October 28, 2019