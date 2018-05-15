Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening the life of NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Picture: AFP
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening the life of NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Picture: AFP
Basketball

Police holding man over NBA boss threat

by Reuters
15th May 2018 12:07 PM

A NEW York-area man has reportedly been arrested iday after allegedly threatening to kill NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

David Pyant, 27, is charged with aggravated harassment, the New York Post reported.

According to the Post and TMZ, Pyant emailed a threatening letter to Silver last year, saying he would kill Silver with a gun if not allowed to play in the NBA.

The Post reported that Pyant has 13 prior arrests and served prison time for robbery.

TMZ reported that Pyant was also served with a temporary restraining order requiring him to stay away from the commissioner, and that Pyant was released without bail.

Related Items

adam silver nba nba commissioner

Top Stories

    Coffs CBD office building evacuated

    Coffs CBD office building evacuated

    News A NUMBER of businesses located in a West High St complex were evacuated this morning following reports of heavy smoke billowing inside the building.

    • 15th May 2018 11:30 AM
    IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

    IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

    Council News Bellingen mayor says rate variation will fund road and bridge work

    How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

    How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

    Property Do the sums and you could shave a year off your mortgage

    New migrants to live in country towns

    premium_icon New migrants to live in country towns

    News New migrants who promise to live in the bush will be bound to stay.

    Local Partners