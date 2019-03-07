Menu
These three-week-old Maltese-shih tzu cross puppies stolen from a home at Micthelton, on Sunday. The one on the right is still missing.
Crime

Fears for stolen three-week-old pup’s survival

by Glenn Roberts
7th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
POLICE hold serious concerns for a three-week-old puppy after it and a sibling were stolen on Sunday.

The Maltese-shih tzu cross puppies, and household items, were taken from a home in Osbourne Rd, Micthelton, during the night.

An investigation immediately commenced because of the danger to the puppies because of their age.

There was a breakthrough when a member of the public saw one of the pups with a person at a fish and chip shop at Virginia on Tuesday night and reported it to police yesterday.

Police later executed a search warrant at an address in Stafford where they located the male puppy (on the left of the photo).

"The occupants were completely unaware the puppy had been stolen and were allegedly told by a man known to them it was eight-weeks-old before he gave it to them," a police spokesman said.

The recovered puppy was reunited with its owners and immediately taken to the vet to be checked over.

Police still hold serious concerns for the survival of the remaining female puppy after being away from its mother for a number of days.

A police spokesman said it was possible it had been given or sold to someone unaware of its origin or young age.

The Ferny Grove property crime team is urging anyone with further information as to the whereabouts of the puppy to immediately contact police.

Phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

