Indonesia rocked by another blast

TWO militants on a motorcycle have blown themselves up Indonesia, with the blast ripping through a police headquarters in Surabaya.

The attack has claimed the life of at least one person, and comes just one day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches that killed at least 14 and injured dozens more.

Citing CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint.

"That's where the explosion happened," he added.

"Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."

Centre for Strategic and International Studies Indonesia researcher Evan Laksmana says Surabaya has seen little unrest in recent decades.

"The city has only seen three attacks since 1977 and the last one in 2001 was targeted at private citizen/property," Mr Laksmana tweeted.

The attack comes the day before the start of the traditional Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As news of the blast circulated, it was reported that a woman wearing a burqa had detonated a bomb in the capital, Jakarta. It is not known if there have been casualties from the Jakarta blast.

Members of just one family earlier conducted suicide-bombings against three churches in what is Indonesia's second largest city. Six bombers - including two young girls - died, killing at least seven churchurchgoers.

Some 41 people were injured.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said the father detonated a car bomb, two sons aged 18 and 16 used a motorcycle for their attack, and the mother and her two daughters wore explosives.

He said the family had returned to Indonesia from Syria, where until recently the Islamic State group controlled significant territory.

Before today's blast, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Australia stood united with Indonesia after the weekend's attacks.

"This threat is not going away and Australia stands absolutely united with a very, very crucial friend in Indonesia to make sure we can work with the President and all of the people responsible in the leadership in the Indonesian government to keep their people safe," Mr Dutton told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

