Police frustrated with driver behaviour

NOT only is failing to move to the side of the road when emergency services' vehicles have their lights and sirens on illegal, it could also cost someone their life.

Clarence Valley emergency services have noticed a worrying trend in drivers failing to move out of the way of their vehicles when they have their lights and sirens on to attend an emergency.

The problem has prompted police from both the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and Traffic and Highway to warn drivers of the seriousness of the issue, and how serious the consequences can be.

"Motorists are failing to yield or pull over to give free passage to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance and SES personnel under lights and sirens," Coffs/Clarence LAC Acting Inspector Darren Williams said.

"The legislation and road rules say drivers have to comply and pull over and allow free passage for emergency services. The problem is with road works at the moment, and the roads are fairly narrow for police to get around so we're relying on people to shift to the left to allow that clear passage.

"It's time consuming and reducing our response time, which isn't ideal especially if someone is hanging upside down in a creek or in cardiac arrest and they need urgent medical attention, it can make the difference between someone living and dying so that's why we're trying to enforce the rules and let people know they need to give emergency vehicles under lights and sirens clear passage. When we're under lights and sirens we're on en route to a job and we want to get to where we're going in a hurry."

Traffic and Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said emergency services vehicles have the brightest and most amount of warning lights on their vehicles now than ever.

"It's not an excuse to say that you've missed the lights coming up behind you, or coming towards you," Sgt French said.

"On a two lane highway drivers should be moving over to the side to allow that extra space."

Sgt French said the consequences for not obeying the rules were severe.

"The rules are under the road rules, Section 78, which is keeping clear of police and emergency vehicles, and the infringement is $439 and a loss of three demerit points," he said.

In instances where it's not possible to move to the left, such as on the Grafton or Harwood bridge, Sgt French said drivers should keep travelling at the speed limit.

"We will either run lights and sirens until we get to the bridge and then turn them off and do the speed limit and then go again afterwards when people can move, or just have the lights on," Sgt French said.

"There are exceptions when people can't comply, such as on those bridges, and people won't be failing to comply when they don't have any choice."