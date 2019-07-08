Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

PARK Beach will be the focus of police efforts this week after a series of break-ins.

There have been four break-ins at residences during the day since Thursday, with a range of personal items stolen and police are asking people to be vigilant and look out for their neighbours.

"Park Beach is a focus for us,” acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said.

"What we are asking is if your neighbours are out at work and if you're at home keep an eye out for people in the area who aren't normally there. If you notice something ring triple 000.”

Police will also focus on the Boambee and Toormina area where there has been a number of break-ins and items stolen from cars.

"We did arrest two juvenile offenders but we will continue to target that area.”

Inspt. O'Reilly has responded to reports on social media that dogs are being stolen - smaller ones for baiting and the larger ones for illegal dog fighting.

"We haven't had anything like that reported. There was one at Emerald Beach but that was an isolated incident.”

He has also responded to recent concerns that groups of thieves are enlisting various methods to communicate with one another including whistling.

"Anecdotally this has happened for years - it's not a new method of communication. It's just a method crooks use to stay in contact with each other. We're not suggesting there are packs of six or eight getting around, it may only be two or three.”

With the school holidays upon us he's also asking the community to keep an eye on school grounds.

"There shouldn't be anybody on school grounds so if you notice anything call your local police station or triple 0.

"We also make the proactive request - and given it's school holiday time - make sure you keep valuables locked away. Don't leave anything in your cars.”