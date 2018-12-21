Menu
Police this morning fired tasers at a man in Rockhampton after he threatened them with a shovel
Police fire tasers on man attacking them with a shovel

Michelle Gately
21st Dec 2018 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
A MAN is in police custody after attempting to rob a service station at knife-point this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man threatened a service station attendant with a knife about 6am this morning at the Caltex on Dean St.

When the worker challenged the man, he fled and was later found by police in Waterloo St.

The Caltex on Dean St was the site of an attempted armed robbery this morning. Morning Bulletin

The spokesperson said police were forced to taser the man when he threatened them with a shovel.

The man was not harmed, but is being examined at the Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

The man is expected to be charged later this morning.

