Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
Crime

Woman found dead in Melbourne unit

by Rohan Smith
24th Oct 2018 9:37 AM

A WOMAN is dead and a man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Endeavour Hills, in Melbournes southeast, about 9pm yesterday.

The woman, 22, has not been formally identified. A man, also 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged into police custody.

He is expected to be questioned today but no charges have been laid.

The red brick home at Lachlan Drive has been taped off by police as forensic teams investigate.

Police have not released the cause of death but are expected to update the media later today.

More to come.

crime death home melbourne serious injuries women

Top Stories

    Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    premium_icon Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    Politics Libs' Senate leader grilled over Hogan's crossbench motives

    Curbing our drowning crisis

    premium_icon Curbing our drowning crisis

    News One in three toddlers under four can't climb out of a pool.

    New law to make adoption easier for couples

    premium_icon New law to make adoption easier for couples

    Parenting THE adoption of NSW children will be made easier under reforms.

    Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    News Rescue Helicopter has been tasked off the coast of Coffs Harbour

    Local Partners