'Designed to do harm': Police investigate car park bomb

UPDATE 11.40AM: QUEENSLAND Police have dismantled an explosive device 'designed to do harm' outside Redbank Plaza.

The contents of the device have not been revealed or its intended use - but police say it was capable of causing serious harm.

Officers wearing heavy body protection clothing have searched the car and packed away their gear.

Such was the seriousness of the device, officers have informed Queensland Police Commisssioner Ian Stewart of the situation.

UPDATE 11AM: AT LEAST one of the people allegedly sitting inside a car containing a suspicious device is known to police.

The suspicious device was contained in a cardboard box in the passenger footwell.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Gareth James said Safe City cameras noticed the car's position and suspicious activity by its two occupants.

A man and woman, one who is known to police, sitting in the silver Nissan hatch were arrested and taken to the Ipswich watchhouse.

Senior Sergeant James said their motives "at this stage were totally unknown and subsequent to further investigations".

A 100m exclusion zone remains in place while the contents of the box are being investigated.

"The bomb squad are examining it, there is a possibility the device could actually be blown by the bomb squad," Senior Sgt James said.

Redbank Plaza remains open and shoppers are going about their day - only glancing at the police situation unfolding.

UPDATE 10AM: THE bomb squad has arrived at Redbank Plaza after a suspicious device was located in a car.

An exclusion zone of 100m is in place at the Cineplex end of the centre as the bomb squad prepares to approach the car.

Police say Safe City cameras identified a man and woman acting suspiciously early on Monday.

A Goodna police unit arrived and found a suspicious device in cardboard box.

Police have created a 100m exclusion zone around a suspected improvised explosive. Hayden Johnson

The silver Nissan is parked with its doors and bonnet open in an isolated spot of the car park.

The bomb squad will soon approach the vehicle and determine the type of device inside the box.

EARLIER: POLICE have created a 100m exclusion zone around an Ipswich shopping centre following the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive early this morning.

The QT understands that about 7am this morning, witnesses reported seeing two people acting suspiciously in the southern car park of the Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

Initial reports suggested the men were seen stripping wires and they appeared nervous.

Police attended and located several number plates and a suspected improvised explosive device.

The police bomb squad has been called to the scene, with a 100m exclusion zone created around the site.

Two people have since been taken into custody.