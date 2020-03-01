Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

Curtis Brian Welsh, 30, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police had attended an Eddington St home for a violence offence and discovered 4.12g of marijuana in clip seal bags and a glass water pipe on Welsh's bedside table.

Welsh was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        premium_icon Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        Crime Crime scene established at property as man flown to Gold Coast for treatment

        Elton John's special gift to 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        VOTE: Should Newstart payments be raised?

        premium_icon VOTE: Should Newstart payments be raised?

        News Two local pollies defying their party line to call for the raise.

        North Coast to take on Tigers in NRL trial curtain raiser

        premium_icon North Coast to take on Tigers in NRL trial curtain raiser

        Rugby League One Ghosts’ junior has found his way back into the squad just in time for a huge...