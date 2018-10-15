Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Explosive device found in police raid

by Danielle Buckley
15th Oct 2018 9:33 AM

HOMEMADE bombs, guns, ammunition and drugs have been found during a raid of a home yesterday south of Brisbane.

Three people have been charged over the alleged discovery hat occurred after police executed a search warrant at a Marsden property about 1.45pm.

Upper Mount Gravatt Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on the address where methamphetamine, GHB, LSD, ammunition, an improvised explosive device, replica hand gun, false identifications and just over $1000 cash were allegedly found.

Specialist explosive police and the Queensland Ambulance Service attended to ensure the safe destruction of two explosives.

A 36-year-old man from Woodridge has been charged with 13 charges including producing dangerous drugs, forgery, fraud, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of explosives, possession of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

A 37-year-old man from Clayfield has been charged with six charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possess drug utensil, unlawful possession of weapons and possession of explosives.

He is due to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court later today.

Police also charged a 29-year-old Eagleby woman with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

She is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

ammunition drugs editors picks explosive device police raid

Top Stories

    Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    News The NSW Nationals will soon decide on their candidate for Cowper in the upcoming federal election.

    • 15th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    News The move will reduce costs by as much as 20 per cent.

    Wet weather week

    Wet weather week

    News High chance of rain over the next few days.

    Big Banana ’shrouded in black’

    Big Banana ’shrouded in black’

    News Coffs Harbour’s Big Banana goes black for an important cause

    Local Partners