A man who allegedly produced child exploitation material involving a child as young as four "could be part of a bigger investigation,", a court has heard.

Kane Graham Rockley, 34, first appeared by videolink in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on September 23 charged with one count of producing the material at Tungkillo.

Police claim he produced, or took a step in the production, of child exploitation material on August 1 this year "knowing of its pornographic nature", a charge sheet reads.

It is also alleged the offence was committed in the knowledge that the child was under the age of 14.

Magistrate Mark Semmens told the court on September 23 the charge was "extremely serious and deeply concerning".

Opposing all forms of bail, police prosecutor Darren Cross agreed the charge was "extremely serious".

"The child is between four and seven, the defendant's face can clearly be seen to identify him," Mr Cross said.

"There is a child not aware he was being filmed."

He said more children could be identified after videos and devices were seized by police.

"It could be part of a bigger investigation," he said.

Rockley's application for bail was withdrawn in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He will next appear on February 15 in the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Police fear for more children following child abuse arrest