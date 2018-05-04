Police execute drug bust at Coffs Harbour home

Police have seized a number of illicit substances and drug manufacturing equipment from a Coffs Harbour home.

A DRUG bust at a Coffs Harbour home has seen police seize a number of illicit substances and drug manufacturing equipment.

Around 11.20am yesterday, Coffs Harbour police executed a search warrant at the home on Beryl St.

Police found a number of drugs, including cannabis and methylamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, drug manufacturing equipment, precursor chemicals and knuckledusters.

Two men, aged 56 and 30, and a 20-year-old woman were at home at the time.

A crime scene has been established by the State Crime Command Chemical Operations personnel.

Inquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made at this stage.