Police seize drugs, cash in coordinated raids across region

UPDATE: FIVE men allegedly involved in an alleged organised drug syndicate in the Grafton region have been arrested.

Investigations into a drug syndicate operating in the Grafton area since March led police to seize $20,000 of methylamphetamine, an amount of marijuana and $5,000 cash when police searched locations in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek about 8.30am today.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said there had been seizures throughout investigations into the syndicate.

"It's a significant drug supply syndicate for Grafton, I would anticipate it would have a significant impact on crime in the Grafton and South Grafton areas," Insp O'Reilly said.

Five men between 24 and 51 have been arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

Insp O'Reilly said those arrested were known to police.

All men will be charged with various drugs offences to face Grafton Local Court today and tomorrow.

