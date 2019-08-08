Menu
Police execute coordinated raids across region
Police seize drugs, cash in coordinated raids across region

Jarrard Potter
by and Kathryn Lewis
8th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
UPDATE:  FIVE men allegedly involved in an alleged organised drug syndicate in the Grafton region have been arrested. 

Investigations into a drug syndicate operating in the Grafton area since March led police to seize $20,000 of methylamphetamine, an amount of marijuana and $5,000 cash when police searched locations in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek about 8.30am today. 

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said there had been seizures throughout investigations into the syndicate. 

"It's a significant drug supply syndicate for Grafton, I would anticipate it would have a significant impact on crime in the Grafton and South Grafton areas,"  Insp O'Reilly said. 

Five men between 24 and 51 have been arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

Insp O'Reilly said those arrested were known to police. 

All men will be charged with various drugs offences to face Grafton Local Court today and tomorrow.   

ORIGINAL STORY: FIVE people have been arrested after Coffs/Clarence Police District executed a series of coordinated search warrants at four separate locations across the Clarence Valley this morning.

The raids took place at locations in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek around 8.30am this morning.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly addressed the media at Grafton Police Station at 12.30pm today in relation to the coordinated raids.

Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of $20,000. Police also seized marijuana and $5000 cash.

Five people were arrested on a number of serious drug-related charges to face Grafton Local Court this afternoon.

MORE TO COME.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district grafton police station search warrants
Grafton Daily Examiner

