Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

A WOMAN is due in Grafton court on Friday, to be charged after a fight with two other women, which ended up in a confrontation where a police officer drew his weapon to disarm her.

Police have been told the 45-year-old woman allegedly punched and bit two women, aged 50 and 32, in a home in Prince Street, Grafton, about 4.15pm Thursday

The woman then allegedly armed herself with a knife and chased one of the women into the street.

Multiple calls to Triple Zero (000) resulted in officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attending about 4.20pm.

Coffs Clarence Duty Officer Inspector Darren Jameson confirmed witness reports the officer drew his weapon and ordered the woman to drop the knife, which she did immediately and the woman was arrested.

She was taken to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with seven offences:

. Common assault (two counts)

. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

. Use offensive weapon to commit indictable offence

. Armed with intent to commit indictable offence

. Intimidation, and

. Wield knife in public place.

Witnesses praised the professionalism of police who defused the situation quickly.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court Friday.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment for hand injuries after she was allegedly bitten.