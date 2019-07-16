Menu
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm.
News

Police draw rifles in dramatic arrest on suburban street

Zoe Bell
by
16th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED police officers have made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla.

Rifle-wielding police arrived at a premises on Birkett St about 12.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp a man had been arrested and no shots were fired.

It is understood the alleged offender was in possession of a rifle. 

Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St
The Chinchilla News captured a photo at a block of units of a man restrained on the ground next to a police officer holding a rifle.

More to come...

