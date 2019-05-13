Police dog tracks man after attempted abduction

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION: Rockhampton Police are talking with a 21-year-old man after an attempted abduction in North Rockhampton early Monday morning. Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

A MAN in his 20s is being questioned by police this morning after an attempted abduction overnight.

A 24-year old woman was standing outside a hotel on Main St around 12.15am Monday morning when she was approached by an unknown man who asked her for directions.

The man placed the woman in a headlock and attempted to drag the young woman towards a ute that was parked nearby.

The pair struggled and the woman was able to alert nearby residents.

The man released the woman and fled the scene in the ute after he saw other people approaching.

Responding police saw the ute travelling south on the Bruce Highway around 1.30am and commenced a pursuit.

A tyre deflation device was deployed by police around 1.45am.

The driver continued to travel around the Rockhampton area before fleeing the car on Emu Park Rd around 2.10am.

Police dog Griffin and his handler were able to track the man into long grass nearby.

The man kicked Griffin before being bitten on the leg by the police dog and police were able to take the man into custody.

The woman involved in the attempted abduction did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The 21-year-old man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of a dog bite and is now being questioned by detectives.

Investigations are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone that was in the area at the time or may have dashcam to contact them.

More to follow.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900926635