Police dog Kal hangs up his leash

Police dog Kal, who worked in the Coffs/Clarence area, has officially retired.

HE'S played an integral role in countless arrests and missing persons cases across the Mid North Coast, and now in a bittersweet end to his service for the community, Kal's leash has been hung up one last time.

NSW Police announced last week a ligament injury meant the well-known police dog was forced to officially retire on January 24.

NSW Police dogs are highly skilled and specially trained to track and search for missing persons, offenders or evidence linked to crime scenes.

PD Kal, a German Shepherd, was brought to Australia from New Zealand where he initially worked in Sydney before he was transferred to the Coffs-Clarence area.

Based in Nambucca, Kal served in the Mid North Coast and Coffs-Clarence Local Area Commands as one half of a power duo with drug detection dog Hayley (pictured).

"He has left two pairs of big paws to fill,” NSW Police said in a statement on Facebook.

"Kal will now enjoy retirement with his handler and his family, chilling on the back deck and relaxing by the waters edge.”

"Thanks for your service Kal.”