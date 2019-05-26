Police dog dies tracking Harristown break and enter suspect

QUEENSLAND Police Service has confirmed the death of a serving police dog in Harristown earlier this morning.

Shortly before 1.30am, Police Dog Kaleb and his handler were responding to a break and enter in Anzac Avenue at Harristown.

PD Kaleb was conducting a track through residential streets and a school when they located a man believed to be involved in the break in.

As PD Kaleb ended the track around 2.45am he stumbled and lay down while returning to the Dog Squad vehicle.

His handler immediately rendered first aid, however PD Kaleb collapsed into unconsciousness.

He was rushed to a nearby vet, but sadly could not be saved.

Kaleb's handler, Sergeant Trevour O'Neill, is a very experienced officer and is absolutely devastated by the loss of his dog, partner and mate.

PD Kaleb was born on October 19, 2012 as part of a QPS litter.

In his 5 years he has been with the service, he has been part of countless successful tracks and apprehensions.

All QPS dogs live at home with their handlers and are part of their family and the bond between handlers and their dogs makes them inseparable.

The QPS takes the safety and wellbeing of all police dogs very seriously and treats them as valued members of the police family.

When a police dog passes away as a result of an incident on duty or in training, the State Capability Coordinator (Dog Squad) conducts a review into the circumstances of the incident.

QPS said in a statement: "Vale RD Kaleb, with honour you served, and it was our honour to serve with you".