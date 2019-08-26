Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    premium_icon Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    News How an ambulance with a mother and her child inside came to crash on the Pacific Highway on the Coffs Coast.

    Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    premium_icon Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    Crime "He really couldn’t have done what was suggested"

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    premium_icon Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    News Seafood industry leaders blast planned changes at Tin Can Bay AGM