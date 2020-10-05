Menu
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.
News

Police divers called in to assist search for missing woman

Aisling Brennan
5th Oct 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 2:49 PM
POLICE are appealing for neighbours of missing Brooklet woman, Elizabeth Forman, to search their properties for any sign of the 72-year-old.

Ms Forman was last seen walking on her macadamia property in Brooklet about 11.40am on Thursday, October 1.

Police were notified when she failed to return home.

Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Bill McKenna said the search for Ms Forman is still ongoing.

"There's a lot of resources, including the police diving unit being used," he said.

"RFS, SES and local police (are assisting)."

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and the police air wing also assisted with the search over the weekend.

Det chief Insp McKenna urged anyone with information to contact police.

"Presently the search is continuing on neighbouring properties and we'll be extending the search further afield," he said.

"We'll be using quad bikes on neighbouring properties.

"I urge any land holders around the Brooklet and Tintenbar areas to search their own property to check if she's there."

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

Elizabeth is described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

