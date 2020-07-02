Police discover weapons, drugs in car during RBT

Police seized a number of items including weapons and drugs from a car during a random breath test in Coffs Harbour.

A HUNTING knife was among a number of weapons allegedly discovered inside a man’s car during a vehicle stop in Coffs Harbour.

Officers stopped the man’s Kia sedan while conducting random breath tests on Hogbin Dr around 4.45pm yesterday.

It was found that the 37-year-old driver had been disqualified from driving until 2026, and he was subsequently arrested.

Officers then searched the vehicle and seized a metal baton, pocket knife, hunting knife, methylamphetamine, cannabis and cash. They will undergo forensic examination.

The driver was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear on August 17.

Inquiries are continuing in relation to the prohibited items located in the vehicle.