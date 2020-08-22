Police disclose details of ‘horrific’ alleged homicide

Police have alleged a woman sustained "horrific" injuries and was unable to be saved after an "altercation" in the early hours of Saturday morning in Nambour.

A Burnside man, 34, was tracked to Nambour Hospital and was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

The man is currently at the Maroochydore Police Station in custody, but has not been charged at this time.

Man in custody as police investigate alleged homicide

Crime scene established as woman found dead

Sunshine Coast District Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen said the deceased woman was aged 31 of Buddina.

A crime scene has been set up and police are conducting preliminary inquiries which include doorknocking.

Det Insp Drinnen said the woman was located "lying" on the roadside of Matthew St, Nambour with "significant" chest and head injuries.

He said first responders arrived to an "abhorrent" scene.

"First responders engaged in CPR but her injuries were horrific," Det Insp Drinnen said.

"It's really abhorrent violence towards women, well anyone.

"Police worked on her for a short time, before paramedics took over, but she was pronounced dead."

Det Insp Drinnen also said a number of weapons were found in the area, but for "operational reasons" police could not disclose further details about those items at this time.

He said police had received triple-0 calls about an alleged altercation between a man and woman prior to 1.30am.

"We believe they are known to each other but as to how that acquaintance goes, it is too early to know," he said.

"At this stage of our direction of investigation has taken, we believe there is only one person involved.

"We will allege that he is certainly a suspect."

