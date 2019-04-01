Police 'disappointed' after several drug arrests at concert

Fifty people were searched during the event.

Fifty people were searched during the event. Frances Klein

POLICE have said they've been left disappointed following the arrest of 12 individuals for drug offences at a major music event on the Coffs Coast.

The Out of Orbit event held at the newly opened RED-C concert venue saw more than 500 attend the 10-hour long DJ line-up yesterday.

Det Acting Insp Peter O'Reilly said officers pro-actively conducted an operation at the event with the assistance of a drug dog, which resulted in a total of 22 charges laid on patrons.

Fifty people were searched during the event.

A Lowanna woman, aged 39, was charged with supplying and possessing prohibited drugs including MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and LSD. She is due to appear in court on April 29.

A Brazilian man living in Queensland was also charged with possession of MDMA and cannabis, appearing in court today.

"There's been quite a lot of media around these event in recent times and it's disappointing that people are still going to these venues and events with the intention of consuming those drugs,” Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said.

Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said two individuals had been arrested for supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.

Eight people were issued cannabis caution, and three patrons were removed or denied entry into the venue due to intoxication.

Det Acting Insp O'Reilly added he was not aware of any noise complaints made during the event.