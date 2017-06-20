21°
Police dig for grisly clues in search for missing bodies

Bill North | 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
CRIME SCENE: Police used excavators to dig up a large section of a property at Lanitza in the search for missing person Patrick Kear.
CRIME SCENE: Police used excavators to dig up a large section of a property at Lanitza in the search for missing person Patrick Kear. Adam Hourigan

POLICE have carried out excavations at Clarence Valley properties as part of two separate missing persons investigations.

Yesterday an extensive search was conducted at a property on Parker Rd, Lanitza as police search for clues into the disappearance of 51-year-old Grafton man Patrick Kear.

The search as part of Strike Force Noorinan involved a cadaver dog, excavators and a number of police officers assisting in line searching.

"We've undertaken a crime scene search at the premises at Lanitza in relation to ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Patrick Kear," Coffs Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.

"He hasn't been seen for sometime now. We believe his disappearance is either subject to foul play or misadventure, and we have not ruled out homicide.

"A number of lines of inquiries detectives are now undertaking and those parallel investigations have led us to that property."

The search will continue today.

"At this stage it is too early to go into details of the results of the search. Any results would be subject to investigation and ongoing inquiries."

Patrick Raymond Kear was reported missing from his Parker Rd, Lanitza home in May 2016. The last confirmed sighting of Mr Kear reported to police was in late January 2016.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Strike Force Noorinan detectives release CCTV image and appeal for public assistance in search for missing man

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Kear or the circumstances of his disappearance should to contact detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/. Information will be treated in strict confidence.

Police said people should not report crime information via the police Facebook and Twitter pages.

 

EXTENSIVE SEARCH: The yard at Lawrence that was excavated by police.
EXTENSIVE SEARCH: The yard at Lawrence that was excavated by police. Adam Hourigan

Meanwhile, a Lawrence property was excavated on Thursday as part of a search conducted by Strike Force Burrow in relation to Tuesday's arrest of John Edwards over the alleged murder of Sharon Edwards.

On Wednesday the 61-year-old was charged with her murder and is due to appear in court in Lismore on August 22.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  alleged murder excavations homicide investigation john edwards lawrence missing persons patrick kear sharon edwards strike force burrow

