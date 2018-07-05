VIDEO: Man on the run after armed robbery in CBD

UPDATE: POLICE are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery in Coffs Harbour.

A man, armed with a meat cleaver, entered a store in Park Avenue and threatened an employee on Thursday about 4.40pm.

Police said he stole cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was injured.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Police are investigating an armed robbery on a Park Avenue video store. Trevor Veale

Police wish to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He has been described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his late 20s, 178cm tall, and of a medium build.

The man was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper.

Anyone witnesses are urged to come forward.

EARLIER: POLICE are on the scene of a reported armed robbery in Coffs Harbour this evening.

It is understood, a male suspect is at large following an armed hold-up on a business in Park Avenue around 4.40pm.

NSW Police Media reports that no one was injured during the incident.

Police remain on scene interviewing staff and witnesses.

Officers are canvassing the area for the man who fled from the store.

It is unknown what type of weapon was used during the robbery.