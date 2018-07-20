Police crackdown on shoplifters across Coffs Coast

Shoplifters have been targeted at various shopping centres across Coffs Harbour.

POLICE have conducted a two-day operation, dubbed 'Operation Lightfingers', to target shoplifters in the Coffs Harbour area.

Taking place from July 18-19, officers issued four Youth Cautions, eight criminal infringement notices and three Field Court Attendance notices at Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Central, and Toormina Gardens.

In one incident at around 2.30pm on July 19 at Park Beach Plaza, a woman was stopped by security after stealing goods from a department store and supermarket.

The 26-year-old woman allegedly assaulted the security guard and used offensive language.

Police were notified and the woman is set to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 3.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Acting Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Aaron van Shaik said police will continue working to prevent theft.

"Shoplifting is a crime and police will continue to work with the retail sector to take action,” he said.

"If you steal items from a store you can expect to receive a $300 criminal infringement notice or appear before a magistrate in court.

"You can also expect to be banned from your local shopping centre.”