Police crack down on licensed venues as restrictions ease

Operation Pariac will see police target licensed premises in regional NSW for compliance and alcohol-related crime this month.

POLICE will be cracking down on Public Health Order compliance and alcohol-related crime at licensed venues in regional NSW, as restrictions on public gatherings ease from today.

General duties and specialist licensing police will be conducting random checks and patrols of licensed venues until at least June 30 as part of a month-long extension to Operation Pariac.

Police will also target alcohol related crime including assaults, anti-social behaviour and public order incidents.

The operation will have an altered focus this month, with an aim to ensure education and compliance around the new Public Health Order conditions.

Operation Pariac Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell APM, said as restrictions continue to ease, venues and patrons need to be aware of their responsibilities to maintain a Covid-safe environment.

"From today, the movement of people across the state will start to increase dramatically, as thousands of people head to regional communities to inject much needed tourism dollars.

"Police will be conducting random checks and patrols of licensed venues throughout our regions, with the ability for resources to be shared amongst police districts where the demand is needed - particularly across the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

"Operation Pariac, as part of a Vikings operation, will see officers working closely with industry and business owners to ensure they are able to operate safe environments for their customers, while making the public feel confident about returning to a Covid-safe venue.

"Whether you're heading to a winery in the Hunter Valley, a bar at Byron Bay, a pub on the bushfire-hit South Coast, or an RSL in drought-impacted areas out west - licensees and patrons alike need to be aware of their surroundings and the strict rules which now apply."