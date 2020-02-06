Police continue to ‘disrespect’ Bowraville families says MP

A public plea for information from the Bowraville community to help solve historic sexual assaults in the Wollongong area is just another show of disrespect according to Greens MP David Shoebridge.

He was responding to a public plea from the NSW Police Force calling for members of the Bowraville community to come forward to help them solve investigations into a series of historical sexual assaults in the mid 1990s in the Wollongong area.

“This has happened without any attempt to directly communicate with the Bowraville community or inform them whether or not these allegations are related to the murder of three children in Bowraville in 1990 and 1991,” Mr Shoebridge said.

“Family members are rightly concerned that this has come before the NSW Government has addressed the most recent Parliamentary inquiry into the Bowraville murders.”

Greens MP David Shoebridge (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

In August 2019, detectives from Wollongong Police District relaunched an investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed by a man between 1991 and 1997.

Police believe a man sexually assaulted a girl, who was known to him, on an ongoing basis between February 1991 and January 1997, when she was aged between eight and 14.

The matter was reported to police in January 1997 and an investigation commenced, however no charges were laid at the time.

Wollongong Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth said fresh lines of inquiry have sparked a re-appeal into the historical incidents.

“We are exploring whether or not this man may have committed similar offences elsewhere and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch,” Inspector Ainsworth said.

“We believe there may be people living in the Bowraville area who may have information that could prove vital to this investigation, and we want to hear from those people.”

Bowraville community members react outside of the Supreme Court in Sydney, Friday, March 22, last year when the High Court refused to hear an appeal over a decision rejecting a bid for a man to face trial on charges of murdering three Bowraville children. (AAP Image/Peter Rae)

Mr Shoebridge says this recent appeal for information from the Bowraville community is part of a pattern of entrenched behaviour within the police force.

“Unfortunately this isn’t the first time we have seen this, these families have faced decades of indifference and disrespect from elements of the NSW Police.

“Lessons on dealing with Aboriginal families keep being learned and then forgotten by NSW Police. It’s time for structural change so that this backsliding stops happening.

“Once again the Bowraville families are first hearing about crimes in their community through the media and the disrespect from police continues. These are grieving families who have never received justice this kind of behaviour aggravates their ongoing trauma.

“Aboriginal lives matter, and Aboriginal families should be treated with respect and courtesy,” Mr Shoebridge said.

The NSW Police Force has been contacted for comment in relation to these allegations.