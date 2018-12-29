Menu
OUT IN FORCE: NSW Police have continued to crackdown on drink driving during Operation Safe Arrival.
News

Police continue blitz on NSW roads

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Dec 2018 12:06 PM

MORE than 400 drink drivers have been detected by the NSW Police Force since they commenced Operation Safe Arrival on December 21.

The 410 drivers who returned a reading for alcohol above 0.05 were detected from 366,993 breath tests which have been conducted thus far.

Along with their crackdown on drivers under the influence of alcohol, police are also heavily targeting speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences, with double demerits in place.

More than 20,600 infringement notices have been issued for a range of offences thus far.

Sadly, six people have died on NSW roads since the holiday period began, including a 67-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash at Albury yesterday and a 70-year-old pedestrian who died in hospital after being struck by a motorbike at Dover Heights on Boxing Day.

In one of the more reckless pieces of driving detected in Operation Safe Arrival, a 17-year-old provisional driver had his license suspended after allegedly being detected travelling at 172km/h in a 110km/h zone near Blair Athol yesterday.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said road users need to exercise caution in the lead-up to the new year.

"I stress again the priority for road users should be to arrive safely, not quickly,” he said.

"Sadly, two more families will be without a loved one for New Year celebrations.

"It's also deeply concerning to see such risky behaviour by a 17-year-old P-plate driver. We can only be glad no one was hurt.”

Operation Safe Arrival ends on January 1 at 11.59pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners