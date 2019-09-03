Dramatic arrest at airport over fatal hit-and-run

UPDATE, 8.10am: POLICE have made a dramatic arrest overnight in relation to a fatal hit-and-run when a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm on Monday.

It is alleged the man left the scene of the accident.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said the man was detained at Brisbane airport.

"A 52-year-old man is currently in custody at the Brisbane watch-house in Queensland," she said.

"Police arrested him prior to boarding a plane at Brisbane Airport."

#BREAKING: A man has been caught allegedly trying to flee the country following a fatal hit-run. #9Today pic.twitter.com/nYu117Ngrp — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 2, 2019

More to come.

Original story: NSW Police have released information about a car they believe has failed to stop after a fatal crash in Tweed this afternoon.

Police allege a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm today.

One male rider died at the scene while another was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now searching for a driver they believe was involved in the crash.

NSW Police media spokesperson said "Police are now searching for a small bright blue hatchback with front-end damage and Queensland registration plates 170 ZCP".

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.