Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.
News

Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm Sunday, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.

More Stories

Show More
body byron bay editors picks missing backpacker they hayez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs talent scores for the Pararoos in 5-nil thumping

        premium_icon Coffs talent scores for the Pararoos in 5-nil thumping

        Sport Daniel Campbell netted a goal in an emphatic Pararoos performance

        • 2nd Dec 2019 10:30 AM
        Who's appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court?

        premium_icon Who's appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court?

        Crime The accused to appear in the Coffs Harbour Local Court.

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        News The Golden Wattle mobile service centre is in town this week.

        PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        News BOTH sides came into the match with their tails up.