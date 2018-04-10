Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

District Inspector Brendan Gorman and Acting Superintendent David Waddell at a community meeting held in March.

COFFS Harbour police are urging locals to take precautions when leaving their cars parked following the "recent phenomenon” of increased thefts taking place from locals simply leaving their cars unlocked.

In a community meeting late last month, Acting Superintendent David Waddell and District Inspector Brendan Gorman revealed locals leaving their cars unlocked has become a particular concern for police.

"A recent phenomenon is that offenders are just walking along the streets and checking door handles,” Insp Gorman said.

Acting Superintendent David Waddell said that by taking simple preventative measures, the chances of becoming a victim are greatly diminished.

"When you park and leave your car, it is a good idea to do a quick checklist,” he said.

"Ensure the surrounding area is well-lit at night, personal valuables are stored out of sight or taken from the vehicle and doors and windows are locked - it's as simple as that.”

A/Supt Waddell advised car owners not to leave valuable items in their vehicles, especially those parked in driveways, open carports and on the roadway overnight.

"Thieves usually steal items like MP3 players, mobile phones, cash, laptops, GPS, CDs and CD players. People should take these items with them when possible, or at the very least store them out of sight in the vehicle,” he said.

"Thieves usually gain entry by smashing a window, so it's also a good idea to park in well-lit, busy streets whenever possible.

"It may sound obvious, but always remember to lock your car, and ensure all the windows are fully closed.”

Additional measures can be installed within your motor vehicle to enhance your car's security:

· Engine immobilisers or fuel cut out switches installed to your vehicle

· Locking devices on the steering wheel or transmission shifts

· Car alarm systems