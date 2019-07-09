Menu
Sunnybank Hills
Crime

Police close on shooting suspect as one charged

by Patrick Billings
9th Jul 2019 4:28 PM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder and police are close to speaking to a second suspect after a double shooting in Brisbane's south.

Police also revealed they were close to speaking to a second man, Brendyn Clark, wanted for questioning over the shooting.

Sunnybank Hills man Brendyn Clark is also wanted over the incident.
Detectives have upgraded charges against Brendon Jones Edward Morrissey, 24, who had earlier been charged with accessory after the fact.

He is now facing attempted murder charges for the June 22 shooting.

While police will not allege he was the gunman, they will allege he had more involvement than just as an accessory.

Meanwhile police believe they are closer to speaking with Clark, 38.

The shooting started just after 7am when a man and woman approached a house on Goman Street.

A gunman opened fire from the balcony with the victims hiding in a bus shelter.

A 46-year-old man suffered critical injuries with six gunshots to his upper body, abdomen, arm and right middle finger.

A 25-year-old woman was hit twice in the legs, suffering minor injuries, while the man also survived.

Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella for a weapon used in a shooting at Goman St Sunnybank Hills. Saturday 22nd June 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella for a weapon used in a shooting at Goman St Sunnybank Hills. Saturday 22nd June 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)


A black BMW was seen fleeing the scene, with an occupant police believed to be Clark, and tracked down to an address in Doolandella.

Police raided the property two hours later and found Morrissey there but not Clark.

Police believe the shooting was sparked by an argument over a bicycle.

A 41-year-old man from Pallara was also last week charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

queensland crime

