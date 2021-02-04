Police chase stolen car: teen arrested after fleeing on foot

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol received a report that a 2003 Ford Falcon had been stolen.

An 18-year-old has been charged in relation to a police chase that had people talking on social media earlier in the week.

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday (February 2) Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol received a report that a 2003 Ford Falcon had been stolen.

At about 8.45pm a vehicle matching the description was seen in Urunga and Police attempted to stop it.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated in Urunga. The car was pursued along the Pacific Highway then along Lyons Road through Sawtell.

After almost 30km the chase ended in Toormina where the driver stopped the car and attempted to escape on foot.

The 18-year-old was arrested a short time later and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with: take and driving a conveyance without consent; Police Pursuit, Not Stop (Skye's Law); drive in a manner dangerous; and unlicensed driving.

He will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 3.