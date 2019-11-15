Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

Jessica Lamb
Ashley Carter
by and
15th Nov 2019 11:49 AM | Updated: 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30pm:

TWO people believed to be behind an armed carjacking of a woman in Hervey Bay have been arrested after police hunted them down the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast.

The men allegedly stole the woman's white Toyota Corolla a gunpoint about 10am before fleeing and driving south at speed along the highway.

The police pursuit ended about 250km south when the car crashed near Roys Rd and officers descended on the wreckage, arresting the men inside.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed to southbound traffic, causing major delays.

More to come.

CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway.
CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway. 7 News Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 12.10pm:

It is understood the car is now south of Gympie.

10.30am: POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

It is understood the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fccrime gun police chase stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        premium_icon Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        News Setting up a camper trailer at a friend’s property, mum of two Sian Whitewolf and her young children are one of many families that have been left homeless.

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        News Severe fire danger 'from border to border' across New South Wales.

        Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        Crime Senior constable hospitalised while trying to make arrest

        Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        premium_icon Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        News The number of properties destroyed by the fierce infernos affecting northern NSW...