Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police outside a home on Oxley Drive at Paradise Point where a man was stabbed and a woman was found unconscious early this morning. Photo: Emily Halloran
Police outside a home on Oxley Drive at Paradise Point where a man was stabbed and a woman was found unconscious early this morning. Photo: Emily Halloran
Crime

Man charged after Paradise Point stabbing

by Amand Robbemond
13th Nov 2018 4:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man over the alleged stabbing of another man at a Gold Coast mansion late last week.

The home where the alleged attack happened belongs to Luke Tomlinson, who made headlines earlier this year in a bizarre shooting.

Mr Tomlinson lost part of his leg during the incident, where he was forced into a car and made to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police outside an Oxley Drive home belonging to Luke Tomlinson of Paradise Point, after a man was reportedly stabbed in the hand and a woman was found unconscious earlier this morning. Photo: Emily Halloran
Police outside an Oxley Drive home belonging to Luke Tomlinson of Paradise Point, after a man was reportedly stabbed in the hand and a woman was found unconscious earlier this morning. Photo: Emily Halloran

Mr Tomlinson was not home during the stabbing incident, which occurred on Saturday around 8.30am.

Today, a 38-year-old Pacific Pines man was arrested and charged with wounding after an alleged attack on a 46-year-old man.

It is alleged that the 46-year-old visited Mr Tomlinson's property on Oxley Drive in Paradise Point, before the 38-year-old began to chase him with a knife.

The 46-year-old received cuts to his hand during the incident.

The injured man fled and was found by police a short time later before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 38-year-old also allegedly fled the scene after the attack.

luke tomlinson paradise point stabbing

Top Stories

    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News A half day public holiday has been approved for next year's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup, but calls are increasing to consider a more flexible 'event day'.

    Rally Australia 2018 - winner takes all!

    premium_icon Rally Australia 2018 - winner takes all!

    News WRC's leading drivers go 1, 2, 3 down the slopes of the Big Banana.

    Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

    premium_icon Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

    News Gathering turns to tragedy after verandah falls onto several below.

    Coffs Harbour home to an award winning waterfront

    Coffs Harbour home to an award winning waterfront

    Community Coffs Harbour City Council rapt by big award for Jetty Foreshores

    Local Partners