Wrecked police car
UPDATE: Police car wrecked in crash on highway

Adam Hourigan
by
16th Dec 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

UPDATE 11.30: A police car involved in a collision with an SUV on the Pacific Highway has been inspected by officers at the Grafton Police Station and then taken to a wrecker's yard.

Early reports suggest the police highway patrol was parked near Sheehy's Lane at Tyndale doing a radar check. The SUV crossed the road and hit the parked vehicle.

UPDATE: South Grafton Fire Rescue is reporting that one of the car's involved in the Pacific Highway collision is a police vehicle.

They are reporting that it was involved in a collision with a silver SUV.

There are still heavy traffic conditions in the area according to RMS.

Earlier: 

DRIVERS are being warned of heavy traffic conditions after two car collision has created delays on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic is reporting the crash, occurring just after 9am at Tyndale near Sheehy's Lane is affecting traffic travelling both directions.

Emergency services and RMS are on their way to the scene of the crash, and significant delays are expected for traffic in the area.

Alternative routes are available from Maclean through Brushgrove or Lawrence.

More details as they come to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

