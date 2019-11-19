Menu
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by an unmarked police car.
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by an unmarked police car. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Police car hits man as cops chase him over alleged crime

by Greg Roberts
19th Nov 2019 1:20 PM

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police car that was pursuing him over an alleged crime.

The man was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital with a serious head injury.

The internal Professional Standards Command will have oversight of the police investigation into the crash.

Police said they responded to a report of a man armed with a knife at a petrol station on Larapinta Drive in Alice Springs.

Numerous police cars attended and in the process of trying to arrest him an unmarked police car hit the man, say police.

