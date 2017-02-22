Investigation launched into Coffs city centre confrontation

4.30PM: THE incident in Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon is under investigation.

Coffs Clarence LAC Chief Inspector Shari Allison said the cause of the confrontation was under investigation.

"A number of people are helping with inquiries," she said.

COFFS CONFRONTATION: Police called to an incident in Coffs Harbour's city centre on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Wendy Andrews

3.17PM: POLICE were called to Harbour Dr in the city centre this afternoon after a group of teenagers confronted officers.

Teenagers were shouting and kicked a police car.

Shoppers stopped where they stood just before 3pm as a police officer chased one teen on foot.

Two males were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.