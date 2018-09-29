Police call on residents to be more 'security-conscious'

Police issue warning for locals to be more security-conscious.

Trevor Veale

A RECENT spate of break-ins in parts of Coffs Harbour has prompted local police to issue a warning to locals to lock up and ensure their properties are secure.

Acting Crime Manage Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said historically, from around this time of the year, the number of of break-ins rise.

He said this is in part due to school holidays and the warmer weather.

He added police have recently dealt with several break-ins at residences around the Jetty area and North Boambee Valley.

"We seem to have some criminals active at present,” he said.

"While break-ins can happen at any time, this is a timely reminder for people to look after their property.

"We've also seen a number of people stealing from motor vehicles that have been left unlocked.”

Det Insp O'Reilly urged residents to be more security conscious, saying things as simple as leaving windows open can provide entry for 'opportunists'.

He added it can be a common occurence for break-ins to occur while someone is at home.

"Be mindful of your surroundings. Don't leave valuables in your car, keep the doors locked. Even if you are at home, keep your doors locked.

"These people are opportunists and will be into your car and house very quickly.”

NSW Police tips to protect your home:

Ensure fences are intact and gates are locked

Trim trees and shrubs and install security lights for greater visibility

Lock your electricity box to restrict tampering

Esnure all perimeter doors have deadlocks, windows have key locks, and the garage is locked.

Garden equipment and ladders should be locked away

Record models and serial numbers, and photograph valuables for easy identification if stolen