Police call for 'respect' ahead of Anzac Day operation

A HIGH-visibility police operation will be under way this Anzac Day, as police urge locals to commemorate the day in a "respectful” manner.

Coffs/Clarence police including general duties, traffic and specialised officers will be out in force to ensure the safety of the large crowds expected to turn up at local events.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Commander, Superintendent Steve Clarke, said this national day of remembrance should be observed appropriately.

Supt Clarke said police will be targeting anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crime throughout the day.

"This day is about honouring the brave men and women who have served our country and paying tribute to those who died fighting for our freedom,” Supt Clarke said.

"Like all major events, we want people to enjoy Anzac Day in a safe and secure environment.”

Police will be conducting random breath tests throughout the area.

"Given this year's ANZAC Day falls on a Thursday during the school holidays, and after the Easter long weekend, we are anticipating a busy weekend on the state's roads,” Supt Clarke said.

"Both marked and unmarked police vehicles will be patrolling all major roads and back streets, so if you take the risk and drink-drive, you will be caught.

"Plan how you're getting home, organise a designated driver or pre-arrange transport. We want everyone to get to and from commemorations safely.”