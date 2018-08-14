Police call for information on violent break and enter

CAN YOU HELP: About 2am on Monday May 28, two men forced entry into a house on Ford Street, Bellingen, and demanded money from a 31-year-old male resident.

POLICE have renewed their appeal for public information after a man was assaulted following a break and enter at his home in Bellingen.

The man suffered a cut to his hand after he was allegedly attacked by one of the men with a knife.

The two men stole money and tied up the victim. They then drove him to another location, in his vehicle, where he was again assaulted, leaving a large cut on his forehead.

The man managed to escape and seek assistance from a 37-year-old man, who was injured after he tried to stop the car with the two men.

Police later managed to locate the abandoned vehicle nearby.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Sansom to investigate.

The vehicle and other exhibits located by investigators are subject of ongoing forensic examination.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers.