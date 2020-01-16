Menu
Constable Troy Snelling of the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad, with drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police bust nets $100,000 in drugs and cash

Andrew Korner
16th Jan 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
POLICE seized more than $100,000 in drugs and cash in a raid on a Goodna property this morning.

Among the haul collected during the raid by the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad was a sawn-off 12-gauage shotgun, replica semiautomatic handgun and pills suspected of being ecstasy.

 

Drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The Goodna police unit pounced on the Goodna property yesterday morning, arresting a man and woman before taking the drugs, cash and other suspect property away for analysis.

Tactical Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said a large quantity of the marijuana had been sealed into cryovac bags.

"The total value of the cash seized was counted at $67,680," he said.

The estimated street value of the marijuana was $54,000.

 

Drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The value of two small clip seal bags of pills was not established.

Police seized a cryovac machine along with the items taken from the scene.

There was also a money counter, several mobile phones and some shotgun ammunition.

Police also found several hundred dollars worth of currency that appeared to have been accidentally shrunken and rendered unusable.

A 24-year-old Goodna man has been charged with offences including possessing cannabis over the scheduled amount, two counts possessing dangerous drugs, possession of counterfeit money, unlawful posession of a handgun, possession of a shotgun, possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence, possessing proceeds of crime and possessing ammunition.

A woman is also being interviewed by police.

Investigations into the find are continuing.

